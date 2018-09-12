New iPhones and Apple Watch Leak Ahead of Apple Event

Multiple new iPhone models have reportedly leaked from Apple’s website, just hours before an official presentation is set to reveal them. CNET is reporting that, according to the leak, Apple faithful can look forward to three new phone models in the near future: the iPhone Xs, Xs Max, and Xr.

The evidence is fairly damning. In addition to the Apple site leak, those model numbers have also been referenced in OtterBox case listings. At least, the Xs and Xs Max models have been spotted in those listings. Supposedly the Xs and Xs Max will be the higher-end OLED display phones, while the Xr will offer a more affordable option with an LCD display.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’d like to see the phones for yourselves, you may be in luck.

As per as the leaks this is what we are seeing on today’s Apple Event. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/oedNLmbyvh — Rishvan (@iamrishvan) September 12, 2018

As you can see, Apple will have something for everyone, and something for every budget. Even assuming you go with the higher end Xs or Xs Max, with most providers you should only be paying about $35-$40 a month for your two-year lease. Those price points will obviously vary, but for about $40 a month you could have one of the most powerful consumer mobile processors in the world, powering a gorgeous 6.5-inch OLED display, right in your pocket. This thing is going to be a mobile gaming monster.

And that’s not all that leaked. Rishvan also has a new Apple Watch to show us: the Apple Watch Series 4.

Annnd a new redesigned Apple Watch. Apple Watch Series 4 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/Aoi3RGQmYu — Rishvan (@iamrishvan) September 12, 2018

Leaked Press Images of new iPhone & Apple Watch Series 4 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/ICT4nXJoeq — Rishvan (@iamrishvan) September 12, 2018

It looks gorgeous. We obviously can’t go into too much detail as far as features go — we haven’t actually heard about the dang watch from Apple yet — but we don’t have much longer to wait. The Apple “gather round” event is set to kick off today at noon Central time. You can watch the livestreamright here.

According to a new NPD report, almost 70 percent of Americans consider themselves gamers these days, and almost 90 percent of their gaming is done on mobile. Ten years ago it would have been unfathomable, but now we’re carrying around handheld devices magnitudes more powerful than the Xbox 360 and PS3. The mobile gaming craze has already arrived and blossomed in the East, and it’s blossoming here in the West as well. Pay attention, because today’s Apple Event isn’t just unveiling a new phone; it’s unveiling a massively powerful gaming device.