Iron Man RPG Details Revealed by EA Job Posting

Rumors of the upcoming Iron Man game from EA Motive have had fans hopeful for a good game, and it seems new details may have just been revealed. EA recently posted a job for a Level Designer for its Iron Man game and fans have quickly caught on to some of the information included. From the posting, it seems the game will be singleplayer and may include various RPG elements. The full extent of the upcoming title isn’t known, but these details certainly tease what fans can expect. This small bit of news has fans excited, especially given the fear of a live service game.

The Level Designer for the Iron Man game reveals more details about the game. EA Motive is searching for a designer with experience in singleplayer action RPG games. According to the description, this individual would be responsible for creating major singleplayer levels and providing an excellent singleplayer experience. EA is aiming for AAA quality and its expectations are made clear.

Iron man in marvel rivals.

RPG elements would fit in well with an Iron Man game, particularly with suit upgrades. This could be weapons, armor, and other technology. Opting for a singleplayer experience is a smart move as well after Square Enix fumbled its Marvel’s Avengers game.

Fans have both been hopeful and afraid for this project. Anthem came the closest to giving players an Iron Man experience, but the game was short-lived. It was held back by its focus on being a live service game, short campaign, and overall lack of content. That said, its actual gameplay was widely praised and fans hope EA pulls this one aspect when making an Iron Man game.

EA’s Iron Man game is likely years away considering this position is now being posted. Iron saw a huge boost in popularity thanks to Robert Downey Jr.’s performance as Iron Man in the MCU. Even after his characters ultimate demise, Iron Man remains a popular character, even being included in Marvel Rivals.