EA’s Iron Man Game Could Reveal New Details Very Soon

In 2022, Electronic Arts and Marvel Games announced a brand-new video game based on Iron Man. In the years since, a few details have emerged, but we’ve yet to see a trailer or anything substantial. That could change later this month at Game Developers Conference. On March 17th, EA’s Martin Palko will be hosting a lecture titled “Revolutionizing Texture Pipelines: EA’s Journey with Texture Sets.” In the lecture’s description on the GDC website, it notes that the lecture will talk about EA’s experiences creating texture sets “for Dead Space, Iron Man, and more.”

In all likelihood, EA isn’t going to be dropping anything like a trailer or gameplay footage; GDC isn’t that kind of show. However, at this point, all we’ve really seen from the Iron Man game is a single piece of concept art. It’s possible we could finally get a glimpse at the armored Avenger’s in-game appearance. We could also get some hints about how development has been coming along over the last few years. Development takes a very long time, and there’s no reason to believe the game is in rough shape, or that EA has been pushing it back. But this could be a way for us to see how things have been coming along.

ea motive previously worked on the dead space remake

So far, details about the Iron Man video game are very slim. The game is being developed by EA Motive, the team behind the well-regarded Dead Space remake. The writing team working on the game will include Marvel writer Ryan North, as well as Ashley Cooper, who previously worked on Gotham Knights. There have been rumors that the game could feature an open world, but nothing has been confirmed at this time.

Hopefully this GDC lecture means that a lot more information about Iron Man will be revealed in the coming months. While Iron Man has appeared in a lot of video games over the years, it’s usually in ensemble games like Marvel Rivals, or LEGO Marvel Super Heroes. There have been some exceptions, like Marvel’s Iron Man VR, but never a big AAA experience on par with what we’ve seen for characters like Spider-Man. Considering how big and important Iron Man has become over the last 15 years, it’s somewhat surprising that it’s taken this long to happen.

It’s impossible to say how far along EA’s Iron Man is, but if the publisher is starting to talk more about the game publicly, it’s possible things are starting to progress nicely. A release is still probably at least a year or two away, but there’s no way to be sure just yet. Thankfully, Marvel fans hungry for a major single-player game will have Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra to look forward to later this year.

