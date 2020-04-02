Marvel Fans Are Disheartened Over Sony’s Iron Man VR Delay

Iron Man might not be the first superhero to get his own VR game, but he just might be the hero that makes the most sense for the technology. After all, fans of the Marvel Studios films have gotten a first-person perspective of Tony Stark’s Iron Man HUD in multiple films, so a VR game where players control the action from that perspective makes a lot of sense. Unfortunately, Sony has announced an indefinite delay for Marvel’s Iron Man VR, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Fans of Marvel’s armored avenger seem to be pretty understanding, yet still disappointed by it.

