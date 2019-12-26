This Custom Iron Man Xbox One Controller Is a Thing of Beauty

Now that Christmas has come and gone, folks have been participating in the time-honored tradition of showing off their haul online to strangers. While the usual suspects are things like new video game consoles or Apple goods, among other ostensibly luxury items, one person’s custom Iron Man Xbox One controller has caught the eye of many.

The controller, which you can check out below, basically lifts the Marvel character’s red-and-gold color scheme with some black accents. It’s a relatively straightforward customization, but looks rather nice — especially with the little Iron Man figure holding it up.

If you’re in the market for a custom controller of your own, you’re in luck: the Xbox Design Lab does this sort of thing on the regular. Well, maybe not Iron Man colors, but custom colors and combinations in general. Plus, there’s any number of other heroes (or villains, even) that have distinct color schemes that would make for good-looking controllers.

If you’re not one to go and make your own customizations, there’s a whole slew of pre-made custom controller options on the Xbox Design Lab website as well. Just on the storefront’s main page right now are custom controllers with New England Patriots, Crackdown 3, and Metro Exodus color schemes, just to name a few. There’s also several that are just variations on a theme for new options, such as camo.

What do you think of the custom Xbox One controller? Are you the kind of person that would want comic character-based color schemes on game controllers? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Xbox Design Lab’s custom Xbox One controllers start at $69.99 and go up from there, plus shipping. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox in general right here.