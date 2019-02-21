Is Apex Legends Down? Connection Outages Reported

Apex Legends players have been reporting outages since this morning, but it looks like the number of trouble tickets issues have increased exponentially over the last hour. So far, Respawn has not indicated whether or not they are aware of the issue, though if it’s like last time – we should hear from the studio then.

According to the site Down Detector, the biggest issue centers around being able to connect and log in. Given that the free-to-play battle royale game hit over 25 million players within its first week, these kinds of issues are almost to be expected with so much stress put on the game’s servers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

EA just recently added:

Having trouble connecting to #ApexLegends on PC? We’re working on it and will update here when it’s resolved. — EA Help (@EAHelp) February 21, 2019

Outages like this can be frustrating, and players couldn’t wait before taking to Twitter to air their grievances about the free game:

@PlayApex are the servers down? I cant get into the game past this screen. Help? pic.twitter.com/LT02Cj9DEO — schev (@NamesSchev) February 21, 2019

@PlayApex is the server down? me and my squad can’t connect right now. pic.twitter.com/EDP1utQIna — ChabsTV (@chaboytoytoy) February 21, 2019

Apex Legends servers down

I need play pic.twitter.com/TEGkVO73bs — HyperspaceHunter 🇳🇴 (@Galactic_Kark) February 21, 2019

Welp… No more being champ today.. Q ~ Q pic.twitter.com/2amaeJL50a — SamueloSquid (@LewdSamuelo) February 21, 2019

We’ll update this post as soon as we know more. For now, Apex Legends is available – sort of – for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Story developing.