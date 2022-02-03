Is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Next-Gen Only?

Could the upcoming release Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 be exclusive to next-gen platforms? That’s the question that a number of fans are asking following a new tease from developer Infinity Ward. While Activision itself hasn’t even confirmed that Modern Warfare 2 is in development, the publisher did reveal today that Infinity Ward will be creating the 2022 installment in the series. Based on numerous leaks and reports in recent months, that game will almost surely end up being a sequel to 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Although details are still sparse on what to expect with the game, it sounds like it may end up only coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

In a new message on social media today, Infinity Ward seemed to indicate that its next Call of Duty title will only be heading to next-gen hardware. “A new generation of Call of Duty is coming soon,” Infinity Ward said simply. It went on to end the message by saying, “Stay frosty,” which is a direct reference to Modern Warfare. So while Modern Warfare 2 itself hasn’t been outright confirmed to be in the works, this statement blatantly teases that it’s going to be the next game in the series.

A new generation of Call of Duty is coming soon.



Stay frosty. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) February 3, 2022

Obviously, the big question here comes with the “new generation” part of Infinity Ward’s statement. At face value, it seems like the studio could be hinting that its next project will only be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X since those platforms are considered the “new generation”. However, this might not be so simple. Since there has already been a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 that released all the way back in 2009, perhaps the studio is simply referring to a new era of the characters that appeared in that title.

It’s worth noting that in recent weeks, some insiders have claimed that this year’s Call of Duty entry will still end up coming to last-gen platforms. Whether or not this will ring true remains to be seen, but it sounds like Activision may opt to release one more game on PS4 and Xbox One before leaving those consoles behind.

For now, it’s hard to know what to make of Infinity Ward’s message, but we should find out in the coming months as this fall’s release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 draws near. In the interim, be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook.com as we move forward if you’d like to learn more about the next Call of Duty game.