Is Sunset Overdrive Coming to PC?

Sunset Overdrive is a highly overlooked title that came exclusively to the Xbox One platform. The open-world RPG with a hilarious punk flair was an incredible ride that would make you laugh so hard, your sides would burst. Because of the exclusivity, however, not many got a chance to experience this humorous title but it looks like that could potentially be changing soon.

The Korean Rating Boards are infamous for their leaky leaks of information and it looks like they’re responsible for one more. The colourful, fast-paced title has just been updated on the ratings board showing off a PC port for the wacky adventure.

So get those energy-drink chugging pants on and get ready to make fun of pretty much every other game out there, because it looks like we could be seeing this as one of the “surprise” announcements this year at E3!

As for the game itself, check out the official game’s description courtesy of Microsoft:

“In Sunset Overdrive, the year is 2027 and Sunset City is under siege. A contaminated energy drink has transformed most of the population into toxic mutants. For many it’s the end of the world, but for you it’s a dream come true. Your old boss? Dead. Your boring job? Gone. Transform the open-world into your tactical playground by grinding, vaulting and wall-running across the city while using a devastating, unconventional arsenal. With hyper-agility, unique weapons, and customizable special abilities, Sunset Overdrive rewrites the rules of traditional shooters and delivers an explosive, irreverent, stylish, and totally unique adventure exclusively to Xbox One.”

Writer’s Take:

This game was a gem. The character creation was amazing, the dialogue was witty, engaging, and never stale. The gameplay featured fast-action with fluid combat and it always had the player on the go. I was personally really sad to see it not gain the momentum in the gaming community, because had this come out on PS4 – I think it would be hailed for its unique qualities and comical nature. Hopefully if it does come to the PC platform, more gamers will be able to experience this unforgettable journey and spread that good Sunset word!