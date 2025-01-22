3 Xbox Game Pass Games for February Leaked

Looks like the Crash is out of the bag. Ahead of the Xbox Developer Direct 2025, which will feature games such as Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, DOOM: The Dark Ages, South of Midnight, and a top-secret title, players will also get a glimpse of the next batch of games heading to Xbox Game Pass in February. However, fans won’t have to wait much longer to discover the titles, as three titles have been leaked. The games that are rumored to be coming to the service include a timeless classic platformer, a free-to-play shooter, and a recent EA Sports title.

According to an Insider Gaming article from eXtas1s, who is a very reliable leaker, EA Sports’ Madden NFL 25, Toys For Bob’s Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, and Blizzard Entertainment’s Heroes of The Storm will be revealed at the Xbox Developer Direct. The titles mentioned above could be the only ones announced at the event, but there could be more added to the subscription service. The lineup here is pretty stacked, given that these titles are pretty popular amongst fans.

Crash Bandicoot 4, Madden NFL 25, Heroes of The Storm Will Debut in February on Xbox Game Pass

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time crashes onto Xbox Game Pass in February.

Madden NFL 25 is an EA Sports title released last August for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The latest football game in the Madden franchise received average reviews from fans and critics, with many citing the on-field gameplay as a highlight. The Madden series has been going strong for decades, and with the game coming to Xbox Game Pass just in time for the Super Bowl LIX, fans will be able to play their favorite football players once again.

Toys For Bob and Activision’s Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will finally make its way to Xbox Game Pass in February. First released in 2020 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, the title will bring the lovable creature for free to Game Pass subscribers. The platformer series was exclusive to Sony’s PlayStation consoles but expanded to various consoles through multiple developers. With over 23 titles in the series, including spin-offs, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time brought back the platformer after almost a decade of silence, which was met with positive reviews from critics and longtime players.

The next title comes from Blizzard Entertainment, which will bring back heroes to the forefront of the free-to-play realm. Move over Marvel Rivals, 2015’s Heroes of The Storm is coming back. Released almost a decade ago, the battle arena shooter features 90 characters from Blizzard’s notable franchises like Starcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, and Warcraft. The title received positive reviews from critics and fans with many citing it to be a solid MOBA, as well as bringing engaging gameplay and heroes to the genre.

While we can add a pinch more salt to these rumors, given the source, we won’t be sure until tomorrow’s Xbox Developer Direct. For now, we have to be patient, so give it time.