Xbox Game Pass Adding 14 More Games Soon

After a pretty weak start to 2025, Microsoft has revealed its Xbox Game Pass plans for the rest of January. The company pulled back the curtain this morning on 14 games that will be made available to users based on their specific subscription tiers. The first of those games is Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders, which is available today as a day one release. We actually learned about that one from the publisher earlier this month, but now we have more specific information, including tiers and platforms. The full list of games announced today can be found below:

January 21st- Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

January 22nd- Flock (Console) through Game Pass Standard

January 22nd- Gigantic: Rampage Edition (Console, PC, Cloud) through all tiers

January 22nd- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Console) through Game Pass Standard

January 22nd- Magical Delicacy (Console), through Game Pass Standard

January 22nd- Tchia (Xbox Series X|S) through Game Pass Standard

January 22nd- The Case of the Golden Idol (Console) through Game Pass Standard

January 22nd- Starbound (Console, Cloud) through Game Pass Standard and Game Pass Ultimate

January 28th- Eternal Strands (Console, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

January 28th- Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

January 29th- Shady Part of Me (Console, PC, Cloud) through all tiers

January 30th- Sniper Elite: Resistance (Console, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

January 31st- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

February 4th- Far Cry New Dawn (Console, PC, Cloud) through all tiers

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the goddess

While the list is pretty substantial, it should be noted that many of the new additions this week have been previously available through other tiers. Flock, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, Magical Delicacy, Tchia, and The Case of the Golden Idol are all currently available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Those games are now just being made available to those who subscribe to the lower priced tier. Similarly, Starbound is currently available through PC Game Pass, but can now be enjoyed by console players.

These additions make the monthly list less exciting for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, but this batch is a lot more balanced than the first half of January. Not only are console players with Ultimate getting Starbound, Gigantic: Rampage Edition, and Shady Part of Me, they’re also getting five day one releases over the next two weeks. That’s pretty substantial, and it definitely makes up for the slower start to 2025. With all of these new additions to the service, hopefully subscribers can find plenty to enjoy this month!

