The English Version of ‘Island’ Is Coming To PC This Summer

Frontwing has announced during Anime Expo 2018 that it will release the English version of Island for PC (via Steam) sometime this summer.

When exactly this summer, and at what price-point, wasn’t divulged; however, given that we are already a week into July, August is likely the answer to the former.

For those that don’t know: Island is a Japanese visual novel that first released back in April 2016 via the PC, before later being ported to PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 4.

On the back of its popularity, Japanese animation studio Feel announced an anime television series adaptation, which premiered earlier this month on July 1st. The series is currently only one episode deep, but it already has its’ hardcore fanbase a bit divided.

Frontwing did not provide a reason as to why an English version of the romance visual novel isn’t coming west via the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

Below, you can read more on the game, courtesy of an official overview via Frontwing:

Island is an intricate visual novel with multiple routes and endings. Through use of the game’s flowchart system, players navigate through the story and uncover clues to unravel the mysteries of Urashima, the titular island.

The story of Island revolves around Sanzenkai Setsuna, a young man who wakes up on the shore of Urashima with no memories of his past. During the game, you’ll explore Setsuna’s relationship with three girls on the island, Rinne, Karen, and Sara. As he uncovers the hidden secrets of Urashima’s past – and future – Setsuna must fight against fate to protect that which he treasures most.

Will you be able to discover the truth and save Urashima, or find yourself lost among the Island’s many dead ends?

World and Background

Urashima is a small island, far from mainland Japan. It’s a true utopia, blessed with rich natural beauty. But the island harbors a difficult past, and it’s about to be erased, silently, from history.

Soot blight syndrome, an endemic disease, has brought about a rift between the island and the mainland. An offshore platform intended for marine research has long been left abandoned; five years ago, three separate incidents brought the once influential Three Families of Urashima to near ruin. Rumors about children being spirited away have become part of the local folklore, alongside another legend, one that has been repeated on the island since time immemorial…

“Let me tell you the legend of this island: it’s a story of tragic love…”

The key to saving the island lies with three girls, each of whom belongs to one of the Three Families. These girls aren’t able to change the fate of the island by themselves, but might they succeed with the help of the young man who’s just washed ashore? Claiming that he’s traveled back in time, the man immediately sets out on a lonely path, challenging the longstanding traditions of the island, and seeking to change the future. But those aren’t his only goals…

How will his presence transform the lives of these three girls, the future of the island, and the fate of the world…?