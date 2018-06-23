Islands of Nyne: Battle Royale Release Date Revealed, New Trailer

Define Human Studios has announced that Islands of Nyne: Battle Royale is poised to release on PC via Steam Early Access on July 12th.

To celebrate, the developer has also released a brand-new gameplay trailer of the former (and successful) Kickstarter title.

The new trailer specifically showcases a ton of new, albeit edited, gameplay footage. And the way the trailer is cut and produced you wouldn’t know this is Define Human Studios freshmen effort, in fact, it’s almost on par with a Call of Duty trailer, which it is reminiscent of.

And that’s perhaps because Define Human Studios is comprised of developers from some of the industry’s best teams, such as BioWare, Epic Games, and Ubisoft.

Islands of Nyne looks like it has all the ingredients to make a home in the battle-royale space, but oxygen in the sub-genre is currently pretty limited with the likes of Fortnite and PUBG still commanding massive audiences (the former especially).

Beyond the two juggernauts in the space, games like Darwin Project, Paladins Realm Royale, and H1Z1 also command sizable scraps of the battle-royale pie. The question ultimately will be: is there enough to still go around for Islands of Nyne, or will it need to chisel away at the fanbase of its competitors? My guess is the latter.

Islands of Nyne: Battle Royale is poised to hit Early Access on July 12th, priced at $29.99 USD. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official overview:

A community driven First-Person-Only Battle Royale game with a core focus on fast-paced, skill-driven gameplay set in a sci-fi inspired universe where anything is possible. Drop in, find a weapon, and stay alive… for only 1 can emerge victorious. The rest must die!

Welcome to the Dome:

Drop into massive, alien-built arenas and begin the frantic search for weapons and gear – all while trying to stay one step ahead of the advancing plasma field… or the sights of other contenders. Use your newly found gear to hunt down other players or inevitably face them during the final stages of the match – for The Nyne will only accept one victor. Do you have what it takes?

Rewarding Combat:

Designed by competitive gamers for competitive gamers, Islands of Nyne offers a balanced and exploit-free battle royale experience with its core focus on skill-driven progression and first-person-only gameplay.

Team Up or Go Solo:

Play Solo, team up with a friend in Duos, or queue up as a 4-player Squad – the choice is yours. Need to warmup? Spend your queue time mowing down other players in Gun-Game, or practice your recoil control offline in your very own shooting range.

An Arena Unlike Any Other:

Built by a technologically superior alien race, each arena is engineered to provide a unique and obstacle-ridden battlefield for players, designed to reward strategic thinking and tactical decision making.