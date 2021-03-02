It Takes Two Announced by EA and Josef Fares

Today during EA Play 2020, Josef Fares, the creator of, A Way Out and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, and his studio Hazelight, revealed their brand-new game and their first release since the former title. More specifically the former filmmaker revealed It Takes Two. And to accompany the reveal, Fares and EA debuted the game’s first-ever teaser trailer.

According to EA and Fares, It Takes Two, is an innovative co-op adventure game “where uniquely varied gameplay and emotional storytelling intertwine in a fantastical journey.” Unfortunately, no further details are mentioned beyond a 2021 release window.

As alluded to, It Takes Two will be Fares’ third game since breaking into the video game world in 2013 with the critically-acclaimed with Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. Before making games, Fares was a filmmaker who shipped five movies between 2000 and 2010.

It Takes Two is set to release sometime in 2021 via undisclosed platforms. As we wait to hear more about the game, be sure to check out Fares’ previous releases, a Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and A Way Out. Both are excellent, especially the latter, which only released a few years ago. Below, you can read more about it, courtesy of our official review of it:

“Despite its occasional faults, A Way Out’s spirited revival of the split-screen co-op genre shines through these hiccups in a way that brings players together for a robust story that’s packaged nearly perfectly,” reads a snippet from our review of the game. “It’s not too long, its low cost and abstaining from DLC and microtransactions makes it insanely worth the price, and the Friends Pass feature means that a new experience awaits when it’s played with as many friends as you want. A Way Out is a game that should not be missed, and it should stand as a reference for future games to see precisely how co-op should work.