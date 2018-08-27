Reporter Shares Video of Suspected ‘Madden NFL 19’ Tournament Shooter

Video footage of David Katz, the suspected gunman involved in the Madden NFL 19 tournament shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, has been released by a Jacksonville reporter.

Paige Kelton, a reporter for CBS 47 Action News Jax (via PopCulture.com), shared the video on Twitter that showed Katz participating in one of the competitive gaming tournaments. Kelton’s tweet didn’t specify whether this footage was from the most tournament where the shooting occurred at Jacksonville Landing in downtown Jacksonville or whether it was from a past event. Katz has competed in these tournaments and other events in the past and was known by his player name “Bread” that you’ll hear the commentators using in the video below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Suspected shooter identified as David Katz. Gaming community says he went by the tag “Bread” was a former #Madden Champion from Baltimore. Reports: ATF on scene at Federal Hill home in MD in connection to #MaddenShooting @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/m5NeUdufqW — Paige Kelton (@PaigeANjax) August 26, 2018

The suspected shooter, a 24-year-old from Baltimore, was confirmed dead by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shortly after the shooting took place, a death reportedly caused by self-inflicted gunshot wounds. It wasn’t until several hours after the incident took place that the Katz was identified as the suspected shooter when the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released more info on the situation. Reports say that Katz took part in the Jacksonville tournament and lost a game during the event before opening fire on the players and the others in attendance. Two victims were fatally shot in the attack with nine others injured before being moved to hospitals to be treated.

One of the injured victims involved in the shooting was another player named Drini “YoungDrini” Gjoka, a player who’s also competed in Madden NFL tournaments in the past. Gjoka played for CompLexity Gaming, an esports team that was present at the Jacksonville event. Gjoka was shot in the thumb and fled the scene, according to Jason Lake, CEO of CompLexity Gaming, who commented on the shooting and said that the player was safe. Electronic Arts, the publisher of the Madden NFL games, shared its own statement on the situation late Sunday night.

“The tragic situation that occurred Sunday in Jacksonville was a senseless act of violence that we strongly condemn,” Electronic Arts’ tweet said. “Our most heartfelt sympathies go out to the families of the victims whose lives were taken today and those who were injured.”

The incident is still being investigated with the shooter’s motive unconfirmed at this time.