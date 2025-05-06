Elden Ring Movie Rumor Leaves Fans Confused

Earlier today, a report regarding an A24-produced feature film of the critically acclaimed FromSoftware game Elden Ring hit the internet. However, the article was then seemingly deleted once it made the rounds. As you can imagine, there are a lot of mixed emotions about the project, even more so now in light of the rumor being wiped out.

For context, Nexus Point News, an entertainment website, posted an exclusive article detailing a potential Elden Ring film. In the article, which has been taken down as of writing, it claimed that studio A24, which produced several Academy Award-winning films like Everything, Everywhere, All at Once and Moonlight, would be behind the project. The film, which stated that it would start production next year, would also be directed by Alex Garland, the director behind Ex Machina and Civil War. While there seemed to be some holes in it, like Garland recently stating he was retiring from directing for a while, the rumor became all the more interesting when the article was taken down.

An ‘ELDEN RING’ movie is reportedly in the works at A24 with Alex Garland set to direct.



Obviously, many fans are a bit apprehensive about the rumor, as it feels fake given the concept of an Elden Ring film. The world of Elden Ring is rather vast, and the general gist of the game doesn’t feel like something that would transfer well on screen. Also of note is the reception of Alex Garland, who some believe can do it justice, while others aren’t as keen on his involvement, considering his indie resume. It is coincidental timing given that the newest Elden Ring entry, Elden Ring Nightreign, launches on May 30th, so announcing a film while the iron is hot isn’t a bad idea, just a weird one.

Surprisingly, a film adaptation hasn’t been off the table for Elden Ring, with interest of one being expressed by Game of Thrones author and one of the game’s writers, George R.R Martin. Similarly, director Hidetaka Miyazaki told The Guardian in 2024 that he would be open to having an adaptation made if the right studio came along. If the rumor is true, A24 is a rather great one to put trust in, given its track record. Elden Ring wouldn’t even be the only adaptation the company is working on, as Death Stranding is being brought to the big screen by A Quiet Place: Day One‘s Michael Sarnoski. Still, to bring the world of The Lands Between is a huge undertaking, so it will be interesting to see if it comes to fruition or not.

