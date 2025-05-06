New Among Us Game on Sale at Launch

Few multiplayer games have captured the masses quite like Among Us, which launched onto the scene in 2018. With its cross-platform play and endless entertainment of accusing your friends of general sus behavior, Among Us is a great game to enjoy online with friends. And now, those little space-suited beans are available in 3D. Among Us 3D was released on May 6th for PC via Steam, and even better, it’s available at a launch day discount!

Among Us 3D was originally a VR game, but has been reimagined for a 3D, non-VR experience on Windows via Steam. However, the game allows players to join up in crossplay with friends playing the Among US 3D VR version, creating a multi-platform experience despite the game’s official release arriving only on Steam as of now. If you’re curious to know what Among Us looks like in 3D, the official launch trailer can offer some insight:

Among Us 3D is available on Steam for $9.99 USD. However, it has launched with a special introductory offer that marks the game down by 20%. From now until May 20th, you can get Among Us 3D on Steam for just $7.99, letting you try out the newest Among Us game for less.

Among Us 3D Platforms, Crossplay, & Early Reviews

For now, the new, non-VR version of Among Us 3D is only available on Steam. The previous version, Among Us 3D VR, is available on PS5 and VR devices, including Meta Quest. Crossplay is available for gamers playing the VR version and Among Us 3D. However, you will not be able to enjoy crossplay between the original Among Us and the new 3D version. The game is not officially Steam Deck verified yet, but InnerSloth notes that it should run okay in the meantime.

For now, Among Us 3D is not available on Nintendo Switch or Xbox Platforms in any version. That could change in the future, but InnerSloth has not revealed any plans to bring the game to other consoles just yet.

If you’re curious about Among Us 3D, let’s break down the early reactions from those who’ve played it so far. At launch, the game has a Positive rating overall on Steam, with about 86% of reviews skewing positive. There aren’t a ton of reviews posted just yet, however, so that could well change. For the most part, gamers are enjoying Among Us 3D, but note that it feels very much the same as the original, but in 3D.

Those who are especially enjoying the game feel that the 3D element adds even more layers to the suspense of trying to decide who’s sus and who can be trusted. That said, it is important to note that the game only has two different maps at release, though more content could be added in the future.

Among Us 3D is available on PC via Steam today, May 6th, for a release discount price of $7.99. The discount is available until May 20th. Among Us 3D VR is available on PS5 for $9.99 and is not on sale at this time.