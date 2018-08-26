Jacksonville Mass Shooter Allegedly Competed, Lost Game At Targeted Madden Tournament

Today, all eyes are on the eSports community as reports regarding a mass shooting in Jacksonville, FL have gone live. Earlier today, a gunman attacked at Madden NFL tournament before Jacksonville Police could bring the suspect down, and a new report reveals their connection to the event.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the unnamed gunman was reportedly participating in the event. An eye-witness told the publication the suspect had lost in a previous match before attacking the tournament.

“Breaking: The shooter was a gamer who was competing in the tournament and lost, one of the competitors told the L.A. Times,” the paper confirmed via Twitter.

At this time, the Jacksonville Police have only confirmed “multiple” fatalities have occurred at the scene of the shooting. The tournament was taking place at The Landing, a popular shoppoing area in the heart of Jacksonville.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the shooter targeted a “few people” and churned out at least five shots before he killed himself. The statement came from Steven “Steveyj” Javaruski, who was reportedly at the event. The attendee told the paper via Twitter the suspect killed 2-3 people “that I saw.”

Over on social media, reactions are pouring in from well-wishers and professional gamers alike. Taking to Twitter, a member of Complexity – an eSports team represented at the targeted Madden NFL event – confirmed he was safe despite being grazed by a bullet during the shooting.

“The tourney just got shot up. Im leavinng [sic] and never coming back,” Drini Gjoka wrote. “I am literally so lucky. The bullet hit my thumb. Worst day of my life. I will never take anything for granted ever again. Life can be cut short in a second.”

So far, Jacksonville’s police department has yet to hold a press conference on the shooting. The force’s official Twitter page did confirm the shooting was in progress earlier today and informed fans when its suspect was taken down.

“One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted,” the account confirmed.

