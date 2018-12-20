James Wan’s Mortal Kombat Film May Shoot In Chicago

We haven't heard too much news about the new Mortal Kombat film that's reportedly in production at New Line. But it looks like progress is not only moving forward, but it'll be in the place where Midway Games thrived.

A report from Omega Underground suggests that the reboot film, which is being handled by James Wan's Atomic Monster studio through New Line, could be looking at filming in Chicago. In case you might've forgotten, this is where Midway created a number of games in its greatest years, including various Mortal Kombat titles.

The team noted that it's unknown whether Chicago will be used for an exterior shot for filming or if it will shoot at the Cinescape Chicago Film Studio. Other locations have also been scouted by the team, including Australia and New Zealand. Village Roadshow Studios in Queensland and Stone Street Studios in Wellington are also on the list.

The interesting thing is Village Roadshow, as this is where Wan filmed parts of Aquaman, which is now in post-production.

But the film is still very early yet, so this news isn't entirely confirmed. However, reports indicate that Simon McQuoid could be on board to direct and casting could be the next phase that Atomic Monster will turn to.

The Mortal Kombat reboot film had been discussed for some time. New Line hadn't made a new film in the series since Mortal Kombat Annihilation bombed in theaters back in the 90's, although Mortal Kombat Legacy and other projects, along with games like the 2011 Mortal Kombat and Mortal Kombat XL, have kept the franchise alive and well.

We'll let you know if any new progress is made on the film's production. For now, your guess is as good as ours in terms of when we'll see anything next from it.

In the meantime, you can enjoy the aforementioned Mortal Kombat XL for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Steam. It's actually pretty cheap nowadays and well worth checking out, especially if you're a die-hard fan of the series.

Meanwhile, Wan's next work, Aquaman, will be hitting theaters later this year, with footage set to debut next month at San Diego Comic-Con.