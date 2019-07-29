Janemba Is The Next Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC Character

Looks like the one and only Janemba will be the next DLC character for Dragon Ball FighterZ, or at least that’s what a new leak from the official Nintendo UK seems to suggest. If this is the case, then Janemba will be the final character in the game’s seconds character pass. According to Nintendo UK, Janemba is the demon of pure evil, who will have five alternative colors for his outfit when he releases, a lobby avatar, and a stamp.

Again, at the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word from Bandai Namco on the character, but obviously Nintendo UK is a reliable leak source. So it’s not really a matter if the demon will join the second character pass alongside Jiren, Videl, GT Goku, Gogeta (SSGSS), and Broly (Dragon Ball Super), but when.

As you would expect, fans are quite hyped to see the demon join the roster:

JANEMBA CONFIRMED BOYSSSS pic.twitter.com/EgrQ0EQM2k — Kali D. Mac〽️ | TGA OG (@kali_mac) July 29, 2019

JANEMBA IS GONNA BE GREATNESS! pic.twitter.com/k4HqzTpIWJ — Mamba Lamba (@mambalambaa) July 29, 2019

Janemba is a great choice for FighterZ. Kefla would’ve been good too but Janemba is just as good. pic.twitter.com/9hZVTcxvfb — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@KenXyro) July 29, 2019

Super hype for Janemba. Hope he workd well with M.Buu. — R-cade | Alioune @ #EVO2019 (@Alioune85) July 29, 2019

For those that don’t know: Janemba is the main antagonist of Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn, and appears in several other related bits of media. “The definition of evil,” Janema is destructive and aggressive who has little motivation other than satiating his sadistic pleasures and thirst for anarchy. In his first form, he’s a bit more child like, but this changes in his second form.

As for his powers, he’s capable of altering reality to his liking, and has no regard how this impacts others. However, if someone insults his magic, it actually becomes weaker for a bit, which is supposed to convey his powers are deeply conceded to his emotional state.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.