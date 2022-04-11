Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Celebrates Record-Breaking Box Office With Games-Accurate Poster

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has found a lot of box office success over the last few days, and the film’s official Twitter account celebrated today by releasing a new poster inspired by the video games! The poster features Sonic and Tails in a logo meant to pay tribute to the “start screen” for the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 game that released on Sega Genesis back in 1992. There are some minor differences between the two images, but it’s still a really neat homage, and it’s just one of the many ways that the filmmakers are embracing the blue blur’s roots.

The newest poster for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We couldn’t have done it without all our amazing #Sonic fans! 💙💙💙 Thank you for making us the #1 movie in the world! #SonicMovie2 is NOW PLAYING – Get tickets: https://t.co/yS8ZNkVONl pic.twitter.com/rIoTFmz7xR — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) April 10, 2022

The video game version of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 introduced players to Tails, so it makes a lot of sense to see the game’s visuals used to promote the new film. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is widely considered one of the very best Sonic games, and recently made ComicBook.com’s list of games that Sonic fans should check out after seeing the movie. After all these years, it’s interesting to see the impact the game continues to have!

Now that the live-action version of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has proven a major box office success, it will be interesting to see where things go from here. Paramount has already announced plans for future Sonic projects, including a third movie, and a spin-off series centered on Knuckles the Echidna. Unfortunately, there are still questions about whether Jim Carrey will return for future films, and where the storyline will go if he decides to retire from acting. The ending of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 does set things up for the sequel, but we’ll have to wait a little bit longer to see exactly what the future holds for the series!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is now in theaters. Readers can check out all of ourprevious coverage of the film right here.

Have you seen Sonic the Hedgehog 2 yet? Are you a fan of this new poster? Let usknow inthe comments orshare your thoughtsdirectly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!