Jazz Jackrabbit Games Return To PC For The First Time In Years

Before he got his fame putting together the Gears of War games and LawBreakers, Cliff Bleszinski got his start with much smaller – but still important – games like Jazz Jackrabbit.

If you’ve never had a chance to experience these games before, that’s because they were tough to come by. However, thanks to GOG.com, you can not only get them, but snag a great deal picking them up.

The online retailer is offering up those games, along with the Epic Games classic Epic Pinball, as a three-pack for just under $20. You can also buy each of the games separately if you prefer, with the Jazz Jackrabbit games going for $7.49 apiece and the Epic Pinball package going for $4.49. You can find them here.

The deal is going for the next three and a half days, so you still have time to pick it up.

Meanwhile, these other bargains are being offered for a limited time as well, so check out the deals below!

Shadowrun Returns75%$3.74
Shadowrun Dragonfall – Director’s Cut80%$2.99
Shadowrun Hong Kong – Extended Edition75%$4.99
Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee70%$1.79
Oddworld: Abe’s Exodus70%$1.79
Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD70%$2.99
Oddworld: Munch’s Odyssee70%$1.49
Oddworld: New n’ Tasty70%$5.99
Democracy 375%$6.24
Redshirt75%$2.49
Gratuitous Space Battles 275%$2.49
Big Pharma66%$8.49
Political Animals66%$5.09
Broken Sword: Director’s Cut70%$1.79
Broken Sword 2: Remastered70%$1.79
Broken Sword 3: The Sleeping Dragon70%$1.79
Broken Sword 4: The Angel of Death70%$1.79
Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse70%$7.49
In Cold Blood70%$1.79
1nsane75%$2.49
I.G.I. 2: Covert Strike70%$2.99
Cannon Fodder75%$1.49
Cannon Fodder 275%$1.49
Leisure Suit Larry75%$2.49
Leisure Suit Larry: Love For Sail75%$1.49
Leisure Suit Larry: Magna Cum Laude: Uncut and Uncensored75%$1.49
Sensible World of Soccer 96/9775%$1.49
Sensible Soccer 200670%$2.99
Jazz Jackrabbit Collection10%$8.99
Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection10%$8.99
Epic Pinball: The Complete Collection10%$5.39
Turok75%$4.99
Turok 2: Seeds of Evil50%$9.99
