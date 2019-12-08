Respawn Confirms Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Easter Egg in Apex Legends

There’s some small connective tissue between Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Apex Legends. The two games share a developer in Respawn Entertainment, and as such, some fun Easter eggs have snuck into the games, as a result. On Twitter, Senior Writer at Respawn Entertainment Manny Hagopian teased fans with the prospect of an undiscovered Easter egg between the two games, leading fans on a hunt to discover what it might be. After a little back-and-forth, Hagopian confirmed that Gryz Witt, the great-grandfather of Mirage in Apex Legends, was named after Greez Dritus, the pilot of The Stinger Mantis in Jedi: Fallen Order!

We got a winner! Mirage’s great-grandfather is named after the lovable food obsessed pilot of The Stinger Mantis: Greez Dritus. Not as cool as killer Dummies but this was before the launch of JFO – so there you have it!! Thanks for playing, friends! #ApexLegends #JediFallenOrder https://t.co/xNwqZIKfX1 pic.twitter.com/k52qlWVm9W — Manny Hagopian (@MannyHagopian) December 6, 2019

Little winks and nods such as these aren’t all that uncommon during video game development, especially when the games in question share both a developer and a publisher. It’s by no means groundbreaking, but it’s fun to get a glimpse into the process and see how things took shape during the development cycle. While Gryz Witt and Greez Dritus are unlikely to share anything more than similar sounding names anytime soon, one fan created a mash-up showing Mirage and Dritus side-by-side on Twitter, which Hagopian seemed to be a fan of.

This is fantastically cool! https://t.co/eXXYy1vhkb — Manny Hagopian (@MannyHagopian) December 7, 2019

Magopian teased the connection after Respawn’s announcement of another Easter egg in Apex Legends: a new skin for the character Pathfinder based on the colors of the droid BD-1! Outside of their friendly natures, BD-1 and Pathfinder don’t share a whole lot in common, but fans of Jedi: Fallen Order and Apex Legends will likely enjoy seeing a bit of a more obvious nod between the two games! Players will be able to download the new skin for Pathfinder free of charge from now until January 14.

Do you enjoy these minor Easter eggs between games, or would you rather keep Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Apex Legends separate? Do you plan on downloading the skin for Pathfinder? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!