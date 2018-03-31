Jeff Goldblum Hilariously Becomes Some of Our, uh, Favorite Video Game Characters in This Video

Everybody’s favourite dino hunk (come on, admit it) is back in the spotlight and this time … he becomes some of our favourite video game characters! 11/10 Goldblums, but he really had me when he “uh” became my beloved Commander Shepard from the Mass Effect series. Double swoon.

Don’t expect an Oscar-worthy performance, however. Goldblum does what he does best: he, uh, Goldblum’d it. It’s pretty hilarious watching him recreate some of our favourite moments in games like Skyrim, Mass Effect, Resident Evil, Call of Duty 4, Metal Gear Solid, and yes … even Grand Theft Auto.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In actual Jeff Goldblum news, did you hear that he’s reprising his iconic role as Doctor Ian Malcolm in the upcoming Jurassice World Evolution game?

EW recently revealed in an exclusive interview that the actor would be once again playing a role in this dinosaur-filled story, even joking that the upcoming game “gets 10 Goldblums out of a possible Goldblums. That’s my highest rating.” You can see his full thoughts in the video above, but it does look promising so far and we’d never say no to more Doctor Ian Malcolm!

Jurassic World Evolution is slated to release on June 12th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. No word yet if a Nintendo Switch version will be on the horizon, but for now it’s out of the cards.

Players will be able to head how Isla Nublar runs, including islands in the near vicinity. Build up the park of your dreams, breed new dinosaurs, and prepare for the worst as everything inevitably goes wrong. Malcolm himself will be back back in his usual surefire (and sarcastic!) ways and will be there as a guide for players in how best to create their dream world of dinos. Considering he’s seen how belly up these parks can go first hand, he’s a wise man to listen to.

It’s the perfect timing for the new game to release knowing that Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will be launching in theaters worldwide on June 22nd with Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt once more resuming their roles. And Blue. You can’t forget Blue!