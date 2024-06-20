Jet Set Radio Content Revealed for Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble

Over the last month, Sega has revealed a number of iconic characters coming to Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble as post-launch DLC. That list has included fan favorites from the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, as well as Crazy Taxi's Axel. Sega has now announced that the next icon joining the game is Jet Set Radio's Beat. Like the other guest characters, Beat will be available for purchase as a separate character, as part of the Sega Pass (which will cost $24.99), or by purchasing the Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble Digital Deluxe Edition (which will cost $69.99).

The trailer for Beat in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble can be found below.

This is not the first time Beat has appeared as a guest star in the Super Monkey Ball series; the character previously appeared in 2021's Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania. As in that game, selecting Beat will change a stage's bananas into cans of spray paint. However, it looks like Beat's seen some changes since his last appearance in the series! Sega has made some improvements to Beat's character model from Banana Mania, and his movements look a lot more fluid than they did in the previous game. Last time around, Beat seemed more like a swapped out skin, while this time the character feels a lot more faithful to his appearance in Jet Set Radio.

As with all the characters in Banana Rumble, Beat will have unique stats. The trailer for Beat specifically mentions "supersonic spins," "groovy grinds," and that Beat is a "funky freestyler." Those aspects fit pretty well with Beat's appearances in his own series, but we don't know exactly how these will play out in the game, and how much they might change up the gameplay from previous Super Monkey Ball titles.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble is coming out very soon, and will be available June 25th on Nintendo Switch. However, as with the other guest characters, Beat actually won't be released until sometime in fall 2024. At this time, it's unclear if all of the game's DLC characters will be dropping on the same day, or if we can expect to see them spread out. We also don't know exactly how many Sega characters will be showing up, but the company has a number of great ones that could guest star. Personally, I'm hoping to see an appearance by Vyse from Skies of Arcadia!

