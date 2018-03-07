Jim Sterling Unleashes Brutal Video Response to CNN Article on Violence in Gaming

Those of you are familiar with Jim Sterling already know that you’re in for some no-filter, no-boundaries opinions in this video. Those of you who are familiar with Jim Sterling already know that you’re in for a lot of swearing, and some poor bloke is about to be put on blast. In his latest video, Sterling takes a look at a recent opinion piece that went live on CNN which discusses the danger of violence in video games, with an emphasis on the startling “realism” of virtual reality. Watch above to hear Sterling’s rebuttal.

It’s all coming to a head, isn’t it? Following the deadly school shooting in Florida three weeks ago, video games have been forced back into a critical light following some comments from president Trump about violence in games, and how it can shape the minds of young people. Trump has since scheduled an appointment to meet with the Entertainment Software Association to discuss these issues. That meeting will take place tomorrow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As this giant pot of bubbling, brewing controversy begins to spill over this CNN opinion piece emerges and plants some misleading ideas into the minds of older readers, for whom it was no doubt composed. Parents unfamiliar with the current state of games and the current state of virtual reality are going to read this piece and assume that angry teens are entering into photo-realistic virtual worlds and wielding weighted, life-like weapons to practice shooting people. Of course, nothing could be further from the truth, and Sterling doesn’t spare a single coarse word in his vocabulary.

If you’re interested, the ESA did issue a statement concerning its upcoming meeting with Trump:

“Video games are enjoyed around the world and numerous authorities and reputable scientific studies have found no connection between games and real-life violence. Like all Americans, we are deeply concerned about the level of gun violence in the United States. Video games are plainly not the issue: entertainment is distributed and consumed globally, but the US has an exponentially higher level of gun violence than any other nation. The upcoming meeting at the White House, which ESA will attend, will provide the opportunity to have a fact-based conversation about video game ratings, our industry’s commitment to parents, and the tools we provide to make informed entertainment choices.”