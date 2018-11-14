JINX Introduces Line of ‘Overwatch’ Holiday Goods

We’ve already talked about how some companies are getting into the holiday spirit with Christmas-oriented goodies, including this awesome Crash Bandicoot sweater from Numskull and the Doom and Skyrim fleeces up for grabs over at the Bethesda Store. But now JINX is getting into it all with Overwatch related goodies to get you in a Christmas mood.

The company’s offerings can be found here, alongside a number of character-themed hoodies that you can add to your collection — and should, especially if you’re a die-hard fan of the hit multiplayer game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Let’s take a good look at what you can get right now just in time for caroling while watching the payload. (Yes, you can do both. Silly question.)

First up is the Overwatch Arctic Mei Snapback hat, a suave looking cap with your favorite heroine stitched on the front. It goes for $24.99 and is a must if you’re trying to avoid hat hair this holiday season.

Next up, we have the Omnicracker t-shirt, going for $19.99 and available in a number of sizes. As you can see, it features Zenyatta, Mercy and Junkrat in their holiday best in a twist on the classic Christmas tale.

If you prefer going on a nice sleigh ride with your favorite Overwatch characters, there’s the Sleigh Ride premium tee for $19.99, featuring Tracer, Torbjorn, Mei, Roadkill, Zenyatta and McCree as they ride in a jam-packed cruise down the street. And, of course, there’s a familiar character guiding it — and it ain’t Rudolph.

And last but definitely not least, you have a selection that will make Tracer fans quite pleased for the holidays. The Overwatch Jingle Tracer Tee goes for $19.99 and features the lovely heroine enjoying a pint while dressed up like an elf. And then it gives her the moniker “Sleigh of the Game” (get it, “Play of the Game” but modified?) along with a Winter Ale stamping. Hey, if Blizzard made us an Overwatch beer like they did for StarCraft, we’d definitely order a six pack for the holidays.

The full line of Overwatch goods can be found here. While the holiday tees will only be available for a limited time, there’s a range of other great stuff to pick up, including that sick The Reapening t-shirt that we’ve been wanting, along with a number of hoodies that represent each character to a tee and other stuff.

Oh, and we’re all in for this D.Va scarf. I mean, just look at it! And it can be yours for $19.99. If that doesn’t get you in the mood to throw around some snowballs with a giant mech, then we don’t know what will.

Enjoy your shopping, and be sure to pick up Overwatch now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.