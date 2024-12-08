John Marston Actor Rob Wiethoff Starts OnlyFans Page

Red Dead Redemption actor Rob Wiethoff, known for playing John Marston, has apparently started an OnlyFans page, but it’s not exactly what you think. The Red Dead Redemption series achieved critical and commercial success in large part thanks to its story and incredible performances. The lead actors in that game have gained a lot of recognition for their roles with some saying both Arthur Morgan and John Marston are some of the best characters in gaming. It’s likely that these actors could get a lot of other lucrative roles in other big games if they truly wanted, but some of them, like Rob Wiethoff, have taken a different approach.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wiethoff has only been in 8 projects throughout his acting career (according to IMDb), three of them are Red Dead projects including Undead Nightmare. The John Marston actor doesn’t act full-time, he has instead opted to work a blue-collar job in Indiana and spend his time with his family. On top of that, he spends a lot of time interacting with Red Dead Redemption fans on live streams and at conventions. However, it looks like he is looking to expand his reach to a new platform that is raising some eyebrows.

Rob Wiethoff announced that he is starting an OnlyFans page, but it’s not going to be what you expect. While some hear OnlyFans and think of X-rated content, Wiethoff is using it to start a page where he can make exercise/workout content. This isn’t totally unheard of, but it may be confusing to some people who aren’t overly familiar with how the platform operates. OnlyFans isn’t a porn website, it’s a competitor to Patreon in some sense. It allows creators to make exclusive, premium content for their fans and lets users tip the creators personally for other additional content. It’s a pretty unique site in that sense, but also gets used for more adult content as it’s a platform anyone can use and make a lot of money out of.

However, Wiethoff was clear in the description of his Instagram post announcing the OnlyFans content that it is strictly for workout content. “If you follow, you’re going to watch an old guy work out,” he said. “That’s all it is. My plan is to get ripped, though. You can do it with me if you want.”

So, if you want to work out alongside John Marston himself, you absolutely can. Wiethoff himself is a really charming guy who loves to laugh and interact with his fans. The content will likely be pretty fun, assuming Wiethoff sticks with his routine.

As for Wiethoff’s future with Red Dead Redemption, nothing has been announced. Rockstar Games is hard at work on Grand Theft Auto VI, a game that’s expected to be an all-hands on deck operation. It’s possible the developer will make another Red Dead Redemption game after GTA 6 as its the studio’s second most popular franchise, but it may follow new characters. John Marston’s story has been told in a very complete way. Perhaps there’s a chance Rockstar makes another prequel set before Red Dead Redemption 2, but that seems like a bit of a stretch. However, Wiethoff may get the opportunity to cameo as someone else in a future GTA game or a different project.