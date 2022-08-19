Red Dead Redemption Actor Rob Wiethoff to Livestream His First Playthrough of the Game

John Marston actor Rob Wiethoff will be live streaming his first ever playthrough of Red Dead Redemption very soon. Red Dead Redemption is widely regarded as one of the best games ever made thanks to its rich story and open-world western setting, but it's largely carried by actor Rob Wiethoff. The actor has only 8 acting credits on IMDb and 3 of them are for playing John Marston, part of this is because acting isn't his day job, he works primarily in construction when not on a set. Despite this, he gave one of the most memorable performances in gaming with his role in the Red Dead franchise.

Rob Wiethoff has announced that he will be doing a playthrough of the first Red Dead Redemption with YouTuber Dan Allen Gaming on the latter's channel. Despite the game being 12 years old, Weithoff has stated he's never played the game because he's "terrible" at it and doesn't have a lot of time to play games. Nevertheless, Dan Allen has given Wiethoff an avenue to experience the game properly. The YouTuber will be on the sticks while Wiethoff watches and interacts with the chat. It sounds like this will be an ongoing series, as it would be quite a feat to beat a massive game like Red Dead Redemption in one sitting. The first livestream will be held on Sunday, August 21st at 10AM ET on Dan Allen Gaming's YouTube channel.

It's unclear if Rob Wiethoff will follow it all up with a playthrough of Red Dead Redemption 2, but seeing him experience the first game for the very first time will be pretty exciting. Rob Wiethoff recently expressed interest in a Red Dead Redemption remake during an interview, though rumors suggest such a thing was put on hold following the release of the Grand Theft Auto trilogy. Whether or not John Marston will ride again remains to be seen.

