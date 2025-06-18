Keanu Reeves Reportedly Has One Condition to Make John Wick 5

As John Wick 5 makes its way through development, franchise star Keanu Reeves reportedly has one big condition before he signs on. According to In Touch, the actor, now 60 years old, is aware that there’s only so much he can do physically on camera at that age. The outlet notes that Reeves is being “perfectly honest” about any limitations he might have as the John Wick 5 script is being written. It sounds like that in order for the sequel to become a reality, the set pieces need to be tailored to perfectly fit the veteran action icon.

“What’s happening with John Wick right now is the slow walk-up that goes along with any Keanu Reeves movie these days,” In Touch‘s source told the outlet. “The script is being written and Keanu is being perfectly honest about what he’s willing and not willing to do stunt-wise. There’s no faking this. He’s being totally honest about what he can and can’t do, and he had put his body through hell for these movies.”

John Wick 5 was officially announced during Lionsgate’s CinemaCon panel back in April, with Reeves once again teaming up with veteran John Wick director Chad Stahelski (who helmed the first four installments). Plot details are being kept under wraps for the time being, though Stahelski has noted that the story would take the franchise beyond the High Table conflict that’s defined the series so far.

Despite the formal unveiling at CinemaCon, there’s no guarantee John Wick 5 will actually happen. Stahelski has been transparent about the film’s development, stating that cracking the story is “a bit of a conundrum” (John Wick died at the end of John Wick: Chapter 4). Still, he remains committed to finding a way to make the movie work and knows Lionsgate “would very much will [John Wick 5] into existence” given the enduring popularity of the franchise.

Reeves seems like an ageless wonder, but he’s at a point now where he needs to be cautious about what he puts himself through from a physical perspective. He’s already remarked that he doesn’t know if his knees can handle another intense John Wick film, so this is something that’s been at the forefront of his mind for a while. Renowned for their innovative gun-fu action sequences, the John Wick films feature captivating, demanding stunt work, and Reeves has always been game to do the stunts himself. That level of authenticity has helped John Wick become one of the premier action franchises of the modern age. If Reeves is to continue, Stahelski and Co. have to make sure the action aligns with what the actor is capable of. Tumbling down flights of stairs might not be in the cards this time.

This isn’t to say that John Wick 5 can’t feature any of the action fans have come to know and love. The set pieces just have to be tweaked so they’re easier for the 60-year-old Reeves to handle. That could help set John Wick 5 apart from its predecessors, offering a new variation on the established formula that reflects the former hitman’s advancing age. It’ll be interesting to see if Stahelski and crew are able to figure this out and craft a film that’ll satisfy John Wick fans while also meeting Reeves’ needs. If the filmmakers can’t crack the case, perhaps it’s best if John Wick 5 doesn’t see the light of day. But if Tom Cruise can keeping wowing moviegoers into his 60s (see: the biplane stunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning), there’s no reason why Reeves can’t too.