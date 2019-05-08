John Wick Game Announced With New Trailer

A John Wick video game is in the works that takes after Lionsgate’s franchise of the same name, an announcement shared on Wednesday confirmed. The new game is called John Wick Hex and is described as a strategy game which consists of “fight-choreographed chess.” The trailer seen above was released alongside the announcement and previewed some of the stylish combat players will experience.

Mike Bithell will be directing the new game that’s being created alongside Lionsgate Games, the game developer confirmed on Twitter in a thread that shared the trailer. A description of the game shared on the game publisher Good Shepard Entertainment’s YouTube channel offered more information on the game.

“Created in close cooperation with the creative teams behind the films, John Wick Hex is fight-choreographed chess brought to life as a video game, capturing the series’ signature gun fu style while expanding its story universe,” the description said. “Players must choose every action and attack they make, while considering their immediate cost and consequences. Every move in John Wick Hex feels like a scene from the movies, and every fight contributes to your progress on the job and requires precise strategic thinking.”

It features an original story for the game and will give players the chance to unlock new weapons, suit options for Wick, and locations. Ammo is limited, so players will have to take shots carefully and scavenge for resources.

Bithell said platforms the game will release on aren’t ready to be announced yet, but for the sake of transparency, he confirmed that the PC version of the game will start with the Epic Games Store and will “go from there.”

(because folks ask, and that’s fair enough, platforms are not all being announced today. We’re starting on PC/Mac with the Epic Store and going from there. Got questions/suggestions for platforms you’d like it on? Send them over to our publisher, the excellent Good Shepherd. — Mike Bithell (@mikeBithell) May 8, 2019

John Wick Hex does not yet have an official release date.

