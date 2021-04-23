Johnny Cage: WWE Superstar The Miz Fan Casts Himself as the Mortal Kombat Character

✖

The WWE Superstar The Miz has put his name up for consideration for the role of the fan-favorite Mortal Kombat fighter Johnny Cage. The Miz shared some artwork this week that showed a Miz-ified version of Johnny Cage that replaced the Mortal Kombat character’s signature chest tattoo with one that apparently says “The Miz” among other changes. It’s not the first time he’s put his name in the ring for the role, and once again, he’s gotten plenty of support from his followers for the self-casting.

Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for the Mortal Kombat Movie Are Included in This Article

The tweet from The Miz can be seen below courtesy of his official Twitter account where he shared the Johnny Cage artwork. He didn’t share credits for who’d done the mashup, but we can certainly see bits of The Miz and Johnny Cage together in that image.

No Johnny Cage? I AM the special effects. Let me do the casting for you. Say cheese #MortalKombat @MKMovie @noobde pic.twitter.com/XV515B6ybA — The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 23, 2021

The Miz shared the image on Friday, the day that Mortal Kombat released in theaters and on HBO Max. Unsurprisingly, it generated a decent amount of buzz from his followers afterwards and others who supported the decision. Some of course hoped for others to fill the role, but fan-castings for Mortal Kombat movie characters are nothing new by this point. The Miz has suggested himself as the charismatic movie star turned Mortal Kombat contestant in the past, so this specific casting suggestion itself isn’t new either.

If you’re wondering why The Miz started his tweet by saying “No Johnny Cage?” (here’s where we get more spoilery), it has to do with the role of Johnny Cage in the Mortal Kombat movie. Or, rather, it has to do with the lack of the fighter’s role. There was indeed a reference to the Mortal Kombat character everyone had been asking about long before the movie released, but it only happened at the very end of the movie. Our new protagonist, Cole Young, said he was setting out for Hollywood to seek out a new champion to join Earthrealm’s roster. If that wasn’t enough of a hint on its own, Cole passed by a movie poster advertising one of Johnny Cage’s film. It didn’t show Johnny Cage himself, however, so how he’ll look in the movie’s inevitable sequel(s) remains to be seen.

No casting announcements have been made regarding Johnny Cage yet, but you can bet The Miz will put his name up for consideration again before things are settled.