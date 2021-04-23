Mortal Kombat: Is Johnny Cage in the Movie?

✖

The long-awaited Mortal Kombat reboot has finally been released, currently in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. Fans of the beloved video game franchise have been excited to see the likes of Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Sonya Blade, Jax Briggs, and other popular characters come to life in the new film. Of course, there are a few major Mortal Kombat characters missing from the action, including one of the game's most popular fighters: Johnny Cage. While Johnny was missing from all the promotional material in the movie, and the production team said he wouldn't be around, many fans have been holding out hope that he might have some sort of small role or cameo at some point in Mortal Kombat. Now that the film is out, we officially have an answer.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Mortal Kombat! Continue reading at your own risk...

The filmmakers were telling the truth when they said Johnny Cage wasn't going to be in the new Mortal Kombat. Cage doesn't join the fight during any part of the film. That said, the reason behind Johnny's absence was always to save him for a potential sequel, and the film goes to great lengths to ensure fans that he'll be around if a second movie happens.

At the end of the movie, Raiden mentions that there are other champions out there, and the heroes of Earthrealm need to go find them in order to prepare for the next clash with Outworld. This leads to the final scene, in which Cole Young is packing up his back at the gym where he trains, saying he needs to go to Hollywood. When asked what he's hoping to find there, Cole simply replies, "Not what. Who."

That interaction would be enough for fans to know Johnny Cage is coming in the second film (if there is one), but Mortal Kombat goes one step further. The camera moves away from Cole and onto a poster on the way of the locker room. It's for one of Johnny's movies. The name "Johnny Cage" is plastered on the poster in big letters, and Cage himself is standing front and center. His face is never revealed, but the camera focuses in on his iconic "CAGE" belt before cutting to the Mortal Kombat logo.

Johnny Cage isn't in the new Mortal Kombat movie, as much as that might frustrate his biggest fans. But rest assured, Cage is most definitely on the way. Now we just wait to see who will play him.

