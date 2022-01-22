JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Game To Receive Worldwide Release

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is currently telling the story of Jolyne Cujoh in the latest anime adaptation airing on Netflix, helping the franchise created by Hirohiko Araki to hit new heights, and it seems as though a new video game in the series is set to hit the international market to boot. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Hymn is a mobile “gatcha game” that is currently in development that was originally slated to only hit Chinese territories, but will instead be available to international fans of the Joestars and their Stands.

The upcoming mobile game is currently being produced by company KLabs who are also responsible for anime games such as Bleach: Brave Souls, Yu Yu Hakusho 100% Maji Battle, and Love Live! School Idol Festival to name a few. While we haven’t seen much of the actual gameplay for this new JoJo game, it has been confirmed as a “gatcha game,” which typically refers to a never-ending experience that has players attempting to collect countless characters as though they were Pokemon. Considering that the story of the Joestars is continuing to gain steam around the world thanks to its latest anime adaptation, Stone Ocean, and the countless side stories being produced for its manga, it’s no surprise that this game’s release net is expanding as well.

The logo for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Hymn was released in preparation for the upcoming release, which was originally set to only be released in Chinese speaking territories but has had some changes in mind when it comes to bringing more players into this new take on the world of the Joestars:

One of the biggest video games that has yet to hit the West when it comes to the world of the Joestars is easily JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Last Survivor, an arcade game that hit Japan in 2019 and saw players choose different characters from the history of the series to participate in a battle royale scenario. With both Battle Royale-style games and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure itself continuing to gain popularity, it’s surprising that this arcade game has yet to be brought to consoles around the world, but we’re certainly crossing our fingers that its day will come.

