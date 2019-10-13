Jon Bernthal Reveals What Video Game Character He Wants to Play in a Movie

While Ghost Recon Breakpoint has struggled out the gate for a plethora of reasons, it can at least hang its hat on one thing: Jon Bernthal did a great job at bringing Cole Walker, the game’s antagonist, to life. As you may know, while Bernthal did a little bit of work for Rockstar Games’ Manhunt and Activision’s Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, Ghost Recon Breakpoint is his first major role in a video game. Whether Bernthal will take more major roles in video games,remains to be seen, however, the actor did reveal one role he’d probably take in a heartbeat: Little Mac in a movie or TV adaptation of Punch-Out.

“What I’ve been playing with the kids is Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out,” said Bernthal when asked what video game character he’d like to play in a movie or TV adaptation. “Little Mac, he’s really small, but that would be really cool I think — his rise up through the ranks.”

Bernthal revealed he’s a big fan of video games from the NES era, so it’s no surprise he has a fondness for Punch-Out. The series has mostly been shelved and only re-emerges for the occasional re-release, however, Little Mac lives on via Super Smash Bros.

In addition to playing Little Mac in a Punch-Out TV show or movie, Bernthal also revealed he would be interested in partaking in a Castlevania film, which is another game he remembers playing growing up.

“I really dug that game Castlevania,” said Bernthal. “I’m old-school, I’m probably aging myself here, that’s sort of the limits of my video game knowledge.

Bernthal admits he doesn’t play modern games very much, but he does enjoy revisiting the classics when ever he can. For example, he loves himself some Galaga. “Still, if I see Galaga in the old-school arcade, it’s hard for me to pass that one by — I’m still very much into that,” said Bernthal.

As mentioned above, Ghost Recon Breakpoint just released this month via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It’s not Ubisoft’s best game, but if you’re a big fan of Bernthal, it’s certainly worth at least a peep.

Source: Digital Trends