Developer That Dropped Major F Bombs During Game Awards Speaks Out

The Game Awards gave us a ton of new announcements, including one sweet new look at the mysterious Death Stranding. All of that aside, arguably one of the most memorable moments of the night goes to one indie developer that went on a rant to end all rants with lovely F bombs littered all over the place. Once the bit turned to telling the Oscars to go f*ck themselves, host Geoff Keighley looked like he’d rather be anywhere but there. If you missed it, let’s give you a lovely recap in the video below:

It was definitely a highlight of the evening, for sure – and one of those live-streaming gems that will go down in notoriety. But what did the co-founder of Hazelight Studios, Josef Fares, have to say after the events of the evening settled down? Fares sat down with Polygon to reflect on the evening and defending his actions, “I can’t change who I am,” he started out. He definitely proved his passion, that’s for sure!

“I can’t change who I am,” he told Polygon “It’s very hard to control. When I get excited, it’s like — it’s hard to control. Like, it’s almost like: In my head I want to say something, but my mouth, it kind of, like, takes out everything.”

He then added that he was simply caught up in the moment, and yeah – we’ve all been there. When asked if he regretted it, a simple “I mean, I would probably do the same thing now” was his simple reply. Now about that Oscars rant …

“This is an example,” said Fares. “It’s not that I have anything against [the] Oscars. But there’s a lot of talk about, like, you know, ‘This is like the Oscars.’ Like, the Oscars, the Game Awards, ‘we’re trying to be like the Oscars.’ I’m like, come on, man. I mean, it’s time for people to understand that games are, like, a serious art.”

Geoff Keighley later added that he understood where Fares was coming from but doesn’t think that The Game Awards even needs to be compared to the high-profile awards ceremony:

“Games are a huge force on the entertainment landscape, yet they don’t get the respect they deserve,” said Keighley. “In many ways we don’t need to be the ‘Oscars of gaming’ or to draw that comparison to the Oscars for validation or legitimacy. The Game Awards are distinct and successful on their own.

He definitely proved that he is one of those passionate gamers he spoke of during his little feature, but it did help generate excitement for the game he was presenting: A Way Out. The co-op adventure will be releasing on March 23rd for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.