JRPG Fans Have Been Waiting a Year for This Ys News

JRPG fans have been well-treated as of late, with numerous games delivering gameplay that has satisfied the genre’s fans for many years. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth stand out as two amazing recent entries, but the future looks bright as well. Octopath Traveler 0 promises a return of one of Square Enix’s beloved series, expanded in new ways, but this isn’t the only good news for fans. One highly anticipated game has finally revealed a release date for the United States, and it’s not that far off.

Ys X: Proud Nordics is the latest entry in one of the biggest JRPG series of late, but sadly, it was only released in Japan and Asia this year. However, publisher NIS America has revealed it is finally making its way West on February 19th, 2026. Not only this, but it is expanding its available platforms from the Nintendo Switch 2 and PC to include a PlayStation 5 release.

According to publisher NIS America, Ys X: Proud Nordics brings more than a simple port. This release is designed as the definitive edition, featuring upgraded visuals, fresh quality-of-life improvements, additional mechanics, new narrative content, and an all-new high-difficulty dungeon. Fans of the 2025 version already called the game a standout entry in the long-running series, but this expanded edition takes things a step further: blending the original’s strengths with new layers of challenge, exploration, and worldbuilding. New adventures and stories are also included with this release.

This entry once again puts players in the shoes of the legendary red-haired adventurer Adol Christin, who finds himself magically bound to the proud Norman warrior Karja by mysterious Mana shackles after a fateful encounter at sea. Their uneasy partnership is quickly overshadowed by the rise of the Griegr, an undying horde threatening the people and prosperity of the Obelia Gulf. Aboard the trusty ship Sandras, Adol and Karja gather allies, unravel ancient mysteries, and forge unexpected bonds as they face enemies that test both blade and spirit.

After waiting a full year for Western release details, JRPG fans finally have reason to celebrate. With new content, polished mechanics, and the unmistakable charm that defines the franchise, Ys X: Proud Nordics is shaping up to be one of the most exciting action-RPG releases of 2026. And for long-time followers of Adol Christin’s adventures, the next unforgettable journey is almost here.

With many games developed in Japan, it is not uncommon to see regional releases followed by international ones. While this can be frustrating for fans, developers often use this time to polish the game and even develop new content. The same principle applies to consoles, as seen by Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl finally releasing on PlayStation 5 after a year of being exclusive to Xbox. For these games, fans can only wait and hope they come to their desired platform and region.

