Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Director’s GOTY Is Great News for FF Fans

Every so often, a game comes along that not only earns critical acclaim but also reignites discussion about what the future of an entire genre should look like. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the debut title from Sandfall Interactive, has quickly become that kind of game, so much so that it was named as the Game of the Year pick by Naoki Hamaguchi, the director of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Expedition 33 combines the classic JRPG design with fresh, modern mechanics, and many Final Fantasy fans are hoping it inspires Square Enix to return to turn-based combat.

GamesRadar+ reports that Hamaguchi praised Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 not only for its combat, but for its balance. “It’s a really great game and would deserve game of the year,” he said, highlighting how the game’s turn-based system, enhanced with quick-time parries and reactive mechanics, isn’t its only strength. “What makes that game so good is the fact it gets all of the elements in it right, and it balances them all at such a high level of quality,” he continued.

While the Final Fantasy series began as turn-based, the games have since transitioned to action RPGs. This has created a divide among fans: veterans who grew up with the classic gameplay and those who favor the change. And fans aren’t alone, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’s success has led to talk within Square Enix about Final Fantasy once again utilizing turn-based combat.

During a recent shareholders meeting, an investor asked if the company might consider returning both Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy to their turn-based roots, citing Expedition 33’s success as a key example of renewed interest in the genre. Square Enix’s response was telling: the company confirmed they are aware of Expedition 33’s impact and emphasized that command-based RPGs remain central to their identity, saying “command-based RPGs are the origin of Square Enix,” and that they “plan to continue delivering such games in the future.”

image courtesy of sandfall interactive

A return to turn-based gameplay for Final Fantasy could be huge. Final Fantasy Tactics was just remade and released to huge success, further showing the appeal of turn-based gameplay. The director of one of the most successful remakes of Final Fantasy, Hamaguchi, highlights that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 shows there may be an actual chance. It just remains to be seen if, and what game will see Final Fantasy returning to its roots.

Final Fantasy may have left turn-based gameplay, but so many other titles are continuing it and doing it well. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is the most recent, but many games before it have shown how good the genre is. Persona 5, Suikoden I&II HD Remaster, Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars, and The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy are just some of the games this year with turn-based combat. There is certainly room for the genre to continue growing, and Final Fantasy could easily fit into this role once again.

