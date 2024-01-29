Judas Game From BioShock Creator Seemingly Teased to Be Re-Revealed Soon

A new reveal associated with Judas, the next game from BioShock creator Ken Levine, seems to be coming quite soon. Back at The Game Awards in 2022, Judas was first shown off by developer Ghost Story Games with its debut trailer. This surprising teaser didn't provide many details, which left plenty of fans with questions throughout 2023. And while Ghost Story has been laying low for well over a year, it seems like additional information on the project might be coming as soon as this week.

Over on social media, insider Nick Baker seemed to tease that Judas will be in the spotlight again soon. Baker mentioned Judas specifically amidst a larger number of teases which seemed to point to new showings for Silent Hill 2, Death Stranding 2, Rise of the Ronin, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. As for the manner in which this reveal would come about, Baker didn't provide any specifics, but it's likely that this showing would happen at a PlayStation State of Play event given that some of the games teased here are set to be exclusive to PS5.

On the 31st (roughly), Ronins will Rise, we’ll die stranded, have a rebirth and Kojima will fulfil his dream. Sonic will live in the shadow of his generation while the hills will remain silent until the dawn when you’ll need to catch the metro. Just don’t be a Judas about it. — King Gronk Nick  (@Shpeshal_Nick) January 28, 2024

"A disintegrating starship. A desperate escape plan," says the official plot synopsis Judas. "You are the mysterious and troubled Judas. Your only hope for survival is to make or break alliances with your worst enemies. Will you work together to fix what you broke – or will you leave it to burn?"

As mentioned, there's still very little that we know about Judas overall. Based on the game's initial trailer, though, it does seem to share a lot of the same DNA of BioShock, at least in terms of its art direction. When it comes to the release of Judas, Ghost Story has yet to provide any sort of release window for the time being. It is known that the game is planned to launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC whenever it does arrive.

