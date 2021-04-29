Judgment Sequel Seemingly Reveals First Footage Ahead of Reveal

✖

Sega announced last week that it will soon be holding an event known as "Judgment Day", which is where the publisher will seemingly announce something related to Judgment, the spin-off franchise from the Yakuza series. And although we don't know what Judgment Day will have in store just yet, the publisher has now revealed some new footage from the impending announcement that very much seems to confirm that a sequel is coming.

Over on social media, the official Japanese account associated with Judgment has started to share new clips from what looks to be a follow-up installment in the franchise. The clips vary quite a bit and contain mostly clips of the main protagonist of Judgment, Yagami, doing different things. In one clip, he may be talking to some characters that were seen in the original game. In another, he's doing battle with some new masked foes that we haven't seen before. As a whole, Sega seems to be sharing these brief videos as a way to annotate that Judgment Day itself is only one week away.

In all likelihood, these clips are ones taken from the debut trailer for Judgment 2 (tentative title) that Sega will unveil in the coming week. We know that this whole Judgment Day event is going to contain a video element as Sega has already created a placeholder video on YouTube to debut on Friday, May 7. At that time, we should finally be learning more specifics about just what Sega intends to do with this series in the future.

For now, the original Judgment has just recently released on next-gen platforms and can now be played on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in addition to PlayStation 4. It stands to reason that if this new Judgment game is indeed a full-on sequel, it will be coming to the same next-gen consoles as well.

Do you remain excited about the possibility of Judgment 2? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Gematsu]