‘Jump Force’ Adds ‘My Hero Academia’ Star Izuku Midoriya to the Roster

For those excited for the fighter mashup Jump Force, a new fighter has just been confirmed for the roster and is perfect for My Hero Academia fans! Bandai Namco has officially confirmed that Deku, AKA Izuku Mioriya, has been added to the game via a new issue of the Japanese magazine Weekly Jump.

Though we don’t have any official screenshots or footage at this time, we do have our first look at Deku in the below page capture:

With the latest arrival, it will be very interesting to see how his “One for All” Quirk works in the game and what that means for other fighters. Usually when we get a Weekly Jump reveal, a trailer follows the week after so hopefully we’ll have a more detailed look soon!

Jump Force brings its realistic style to the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on February 15, 2019.

You can also sound off with some of you dream picks for future roster reveals in the comment section below! Personally – pulling for literally anybody from Inuyasha (come on Sesshomaru), though I know there’s not a chance in Hell that will happen. Still, I can dream and so can you so sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us which anime / manga characters you would like to see added to the roster next!

For more about the fighting game itself before it releases next year:

“For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind.”

The official description continues, “Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the famous Weekly Jump Magazine, Jump Force is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.”