‘Jump Force’ Announces Seto Kaiba As First DLC Character

The Blue-Eyes White Dragon master Seto Kaiba is finally getting his chance to whoop some Goku and Izuku butt. That’s right, Seto Kaiba from the Yu-Gi-Oh! series is coming to Bandai Namco’s fighting game, Jump Force, as its first DLC character. More specifically, Kaiba will be coming to the game sometime in May alongside two unannounced characters as paid DLC.

In addition to revealing that Seto Kaiba would be the game’s first DLC character, Bandai Namco also released a roadmap that details what fans can expect from the rest of 2019, which will include both free updates and more DLC content. Further, any DLC that drops, will be included in the Fighters Pass or be available for stand-alone purchase.

Here’s said roadmap, which goes until August:

April 2019

Free Update Clan feature Vertex event New avatar costumes



May 2019

Free Update Online Link Mission Raid Boss Event New stage: World Tournament Stage

Paid DLC Seto Kaiba and two other playable characters Avatar costumes and skills



June 2019

Free Update Arena event New avatar costumes



July 2019

Free Update Tournament event New avatar costumes



August 2019

Free Update New avatar costumes New stage: Valley of the End

Paid DLC Three new playable characters Avatar costumes and skills



Jump Force is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more coverage on the fighting game, click here. For our thoughts out the Bandai Namco title, make sure to peep our official review.

“However, that doesn’t mean the game is for everyone. Jump Force may draw in anime fans of all backgrounds, but it won’t suit casual gamers or those who dislike 3D fighters,” reads a snippet from the review. “The game doesn’t lend itself to button-mashing, and its fights require a bit of patience and even better timing.”

“No matter which way you slice it, Jump Force isn’t the game fans dreamed it would be upon its announcement, but it will excite anime fans who’ve got a thing for 3D fighters. If you can see past its abysmal story mode and questionable animation, Jump Force clearly put its focus on fighting. The battles can be crisp, dynamic, and challenging enough to keep those invested coming back. However, as soon as a victor is crowned, Jump Force goes back to being a shonen spectacle with a shocking lack of substance.”

