New ‘Jump Force’ Screenshots Show ‘My Hero Academia’ Star Izuku Midoriya In Action

Just a few moments ago, we shared our first official look at My Hero Academia’s Izuku Midoriya (AKA, Deku) in the upcoming Jump Force game and now Bandai Namco has one upped that reveal with a few stunning new screenshots.

The publisher took to their official Twitter to show off how the anime star looks in the highly anticipated and highly realistic Jump Force title and though he looks a little different, he’s still the little cutie we know and love:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Guess who’s Detroit SMASHING!!! into #JUMPFORCE. Pre-order your copy today and Unite to Fight: //t.co/2aJpkIOzL5 pic.twitter.com/V36d0Cw9xf — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) December 19, 2018

My Hero Academia fans were quick to react as Bandai continues to show off a rapidly growing – and impressive – roster.

Wow all the comments are ungrateful

I mean its DEKU!!! Now we need All Mig-

And now I’m ungrateful XD!!! pic.twitter.com/R6xCGlx8FC — Pixel Slayer (@slayer_pixel) December 19, 2018

My boy is here!!!! 😭😭😭❤❤❤. pic.twitter.com/N2LklnwKns — Chandler Ingram (@Chandler_Ingram) December 19, 2018

Since we’ve had two big reveals in one day, we’re likely to get a full debut trailer before the week ends. We’re hoping to see his One for All Quirk in action and to see how he interacts with other fighters, as well.

For more about the fighting game itself before it releases for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on February 15, 2019:

“For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind.”

The official description continues, “Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the famous Weekly Jump Magazine, Jump Force is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.”