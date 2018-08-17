Two More ‘One Piece’ Characters Join ‘Jump Force’ Roster

Now’s the perfect time to get interested in Jump Force, especially if you’re a One Piece fan! Two more characters have been revealed for the upcoming fighter, the ultimate experience for any anime fan!

The reveal comes from the latest issue of Japanese magazine V-Jump, giving us our first look at what both Marshall D. Teach and Sanji will look like in the world of Jump Force. Unfortunately, we don’t have a video yet as to how these fighters will move in game, but if they are anything like their anime counterparts and previous roster reveals, they will do justice to the One Piece name.

We are assuming that Marshal D. Teach, AKA Blackbeard, retains his commanding presence in the game. Given his incredible height and lumbering nature, he’ll be a force to be reckoned with, especially with his antogonistic nature with the Impel Down Arc.

As for Sanji, he’s much smaller but no less intimating. The pirate cook has earned his place among Luffy and the gang – even with the massive bounty on his head after that catastrophe at Whole Cake Island.

The latest roster news comes hot on the heels of the big Hunter x Hunter reveal yesterday in which Gon and Hisoka were both confirmed to be a part of the upcoming anime-inspired game. From One Piece, to Bleach – there is so much we’ve learned already, and so much left on the horizon.

The cast of characters already confirmed includes Goku, Luffy, Zoro, Ichigo, Saskue (Naruto), Frieza, and so much more. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the best of the best in anime and manga and we’re excited to see what other surprises Bandai Namco has up their sleeve!

Though we don’t have a specific release date yet other than a target window in 2019, you can learn more about the 3D fighter below:

“For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind.

Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the famous Weekly Jump Magazine, Jump Force is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.”