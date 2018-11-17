‘Jump Force’ Adds ‘Dragon Ball’s Cell and Piccolo

The latest issue of V-Jump has revealed that Dragon Ball’s Cell and Piccolo will be playable in Jump Force.

With Bandai Namco announcing the two additions, this means that Dragon Ball will be the most represented anime in the video game, which isn’t surprising when it’s the most popular and recognizable series featured.

Unfortunately, details on the two characters are currently unavailable, but they will presumably be revealed soon, likely via a new trailer that also details their fighting style.

For those that don’t know: Cell is the ultimate creation of Dr. Gero, and comes from the future timeline. He is the main antagonist of the Imperfect Cell, Perfect Cell, and Cell Games Sagas.

Cell was designed to possess all the abilities of the greatest fighters to ever walk Earth. In other words, he’s basically the perfect warrior, and wields numerous favorable genetic traits and special abilities that are supposed to make him the ultimate fighter.

The character was notably one of the few Red Ribbon Androids not entirely created by Dr. Gero, but rather was finished by Dr. Gero’s Supercomputer. If you want, you can read more about Cell, here.

Meanwhile, Piccolo, also known as Ma Junior and Piccolo Jr., is a Namekian and the final child and reincarnation of the Demon King Piccolo, who later becomes the reunification of the Nameless Namekian after fusing with Kami.

Apart of the Dragon Clan — the original creators of the Dragon Balls — he is described as a wise and cunning warrior. At first, here’s notably an enemy of Goku, but he later become a pemanent member of the Dragon Team after forming a mutual respect with Goku and a bond with his firstborn son, Gohan. You can read more about Piccolo, here.

Jump Force is poised to release next year on February 14 via the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Japan. If you’re in North America and Europe, the game won’t arrive until a day later on February 15. A PC version will launch worldwide alongside the North American and European console release. At the moment of writing this, there has been no word of a Nintendo Switch port.

