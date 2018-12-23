‘Jump Force’ Teen Rating Warns of Little Blood, But Large Amounts of Cleavage and Fireballs

Jump Force may still be a couple of months away, but before it releases and the world comes together to duke it out with our favorite anime characters, the fine folk over at the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB, the people who rate your games if you live in North America) have given the game an ol’ test run in order to see what type of content rating it should have.

So, what did the ESRB come up with? A “T” for “Teen” rating that broadly warns of mild blood, suggestive themes, and of course violence. It also makes note of in-game purchases (which doesn’t always equate to microtransactions) and user interaction via online play.

It also provides the following “rating summary”:

“This is a fighting game in which players compete in 3-on-3 matches with characters featured in the Shonen Jump Magazine series. Players use punches, kicks, and special attacks (e.g., fireballs, laser blasts, rush attacks) to drain opponents’ life meters in arena-based combat. A handful of characters use swords, machine guns, and bazookas to inflict damage against opponents. Battles are accompanied by colorful light effects, cries of pain, and large explosions. Small drips of blood can appear on characters’ bodies and faces as they are damaged in combat. Some characters wear outfits that expose large amounts of cleavage; portions of female characters’ clothing may rip off during matches. Dialogue also references suggestive material (e.g., ‘Get a load of this package. You like what you see?’).”

Sounds like a fighting game, and I think Bandai Namco was smart to avoid an “M” for “Mature” rating. With a “Teen” rating, it can appeal to a younger audience with parents who don’t like their kids dabbling in “Mature” rated titles.

Jump Force is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and is poised to release next year on February 14, priced at $59.99 USD. At the moment of publishing this, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port. However, such a port also hasn’t been ruled out, leaving the door open for the game to make a “jump” to the Nintendo platform later down the road.