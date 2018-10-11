‘Jump Force’ Saint Seiya Character Trailer Revealed

Bandai Namco continues to roll in the reveals for its highly anticipated Jump Force game as it adds impressive names to the roster from franchises all over. The latest reveal is perfect for fans of the Saint Seiya franchise as Pegasus Seiya and Dragon Shiryu are both confirmed to be playable additions to the roster!

For those unfamiliar with the series, it’s a Japanese manga series that follows five mystical warriors called – you guessed it – Saints. These saints are empowered by mystical energy called Cosmo as they swear allegiance to the Greek Goddess Athena against the other Gods that seek control over Earth.

This series spawned a few animated works and now it has joined the ever-eclectic Jump Force game alongside other big names in the anime / manga-verse such as Death Note, Dragon Ball Z, Yu-Gi-Oh, and much more.

We still don’t have a release date for the ultimate anime and manga mashup but we do know it is coming next year for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For even more amazing Jump Force coverage, you can check out our full coverage for the latest roster additions, sneak peaks, and gameplay footage! You can also sound off with your thoughts on other beloved anime / manga characters you’d like to see added in the comment section below and tell us who you would like to see hit the anticipated game next!

For more about the title itself:

“For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind.”

The official description continues, “Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the famous Weekly Jump Magazine, Jump Force is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.”