‘Jump Force’ Leak Reveals Super Saiyan Blue Goku

Jump Force appears to be getting a Super Saiyan Blue version of Goku if an image of a leaked V-Jump magazine cover is to be believed.

Twitter user DBZanto shared the image below of what the user says is a V-Jump cover, one that shows Super Saiyan Blue alongside other powered-up versions of characters like Luffy from One Piece and Naruto. The low-quality image hasn’t been confirmed to be an official V-Jump cover with the next issue of the magazine not out yet, but it looks to be a legit reveal.

A leaked image of V-Jump cover showing SSB Goku pic.twitter.com/Zg3Cnwx1hC — DBZanto (@dbzanto) September 14, 2018

With news of the potential leak circulating, people have already begun raising concerns about having multiple versions of the same character in Jump Force especially since the game’s full roster hasn’t even been revealed yet. Dragon Ball FighterZ, for example, features a diverse cast of Dragon Ball characters but still drew criticism for having several different Goku appearances including his base, Super Saiyan, and Super Saiyan Blue forms among fused and Black appearances. However, the fact that Goku is shown alongside Luffy and Naruto indicates that Super Saiyan Blue will likely be a powerup instead of a standalone fighter. Naruto is shown using his Sage of Six Paths powerup while Luffy is in Gear Fourth, so while it makes sense that this V-Jump cover is also indicating that Super Saiyan Blue will be a powerup for the version of Goku that we’ve already seen. Jump Force does include a story mode in addition to the normal PvP fights though, so there’s always a chance that Bandai Namco could present Super Saiyan Blue as a standalone fighter while incorporating his powerup into the story mode.

While the Super Saiyan Blue leak hasn’t been confirmed yet, we do know that at least one more Shonen character is going to be part of the manga fighter game. Yugi Muto from Yu-Gi-Oh! has been confirmed as a character in Jump Force’s roster. It hasn’t been revealed how his character will work yet, but we can expect some of his most famous cards to make an appearance.

Summon your most powerful card because Yugi is coming to #JUMPFORCE! Ready to duel against the King of Games? Tell us in comments which mighty card would you summon to battle? Unite to fight, JUMP FORCE arrives in 2019! Pre-order your copy here: //t.co/tpmTsXlGz5 pic.twitter.com/m91bqQFsan — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) September 14, 2018

Jump Force is scheduled to be out sometime in 2019.