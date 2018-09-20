‘Jump Force’ New Trailer Reveals ‘Yu Yu Hakusho’ Characters, Plus Character Creation

Bandai Namco continues to roll in the reveals for its highly anticipated Jump Force game as it adds impressive names to the roster from franchises all over. The latest video not only shows off even more Hunter x Hunter love, but also Yu Yu Hakusho as well!

In the video above, Yu Yu Hakusho’s Yusuke Urameshi and Toguro are added into the mix, and we can see how they will look with the revamped animation style that Jump Force has to offer.

But it wasn’t just those two characters that were revealed; we’ve also got a look at the two new names from Hunter x Hunter as well! The news of Killua and Kurapika’s inclusion in the upcoming game was revealed yesterday, but this video is the first time we get to see them in action outside of screenshots.

Additionally, fans interested in Jump Force learned about the game’s character creation that allows players to create their own customizable avatar in a world swarming with big names. There will also be four original characters introduced throughout the game’s main story.

We still don’t have a release date for the ultimate anime and manga mashup but we do know it is coming next year for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For even more amazing Jump Force coverage, you can check out our full coverage for the latest roster additions, sneak peaks, and gameplay footage! You can also sound off with your thoughts on other Hunter x Hunter characters you’d like to see added in the comment section below and tell us who you would like to see hit the anticipated game next!

For more about the title itself:

“For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind.”

The official description continues, “Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the famous Weekly Jump Magazine, Jump Force is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.”