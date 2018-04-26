Jurassic Park Evolution Gets More Star Power With Bryce Dallas Howard and B.D. Wong

Jurassic World Evolution continues to stomp its way towards its summer release, promising thrills and chills aplenty as players take control of the park however they see fit, and experimenting with all kinds of dinosaur breed.

But today, Frontier Developments has managed to add more starpower to the game, hot on the heels of bringing in Jeff Goldblum to the game as Dr. Ian Malcolm.

First up, Bryce Dallas Howard has signed on with the game, and will be reprising her role as Claire Dearing, who, in the first film, helps manage the Jurassic World park. Also jumping on board is B.D. Wong, who will once again play Dr. Henry Wu, who works with the research division in World, and also appeared in the original 1993 blockbuster Jurassic Park.

The story, however, will be entirely different from either the original film or its forthcoming sequel, Fallen Kingdom, so expect these characters, along with Malcolm to get more heavily involved.

No word yet if Frontier is going to try to get other actors, like Chris Pratt, on board the project yet, but they definitely have a lot of star power going for it.

Here’s a full description for the game, as provided by the publisher:

“Jurassic World Evolution tells an all-new story that touches on key characters and events from across the Jurassic World film franchise. Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm guides players through the moral choices and tactical decisions that will test their building and management skills as they attempt to successfully run their own Jurassic World.

Jurassic World Evolution places players in control of operations on the legendary island of Isla Nublar and the surrounding islands of the Muertes Archipelago. Players will build their own Jurassic World as they bio-engineer new dinosaur breeds and construct attractions, containment and research facilities. Every choice leads to a different path and spectacular challenges arise when ‘life finds a way.’”

You can also check out a pre-order trailer for the game above, which gives you a pretty good idea of what kind of dinosaurs you’ll be able to have at your park. Just remember to not let get things too out of hand, yeah?

Jurassic World Evolution will release on June 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. The Fallen Kingdom sequel arrives just ten days later in theaters.