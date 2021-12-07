Prospero Hall has officially unveiled Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar, a new legacy-style board game featuring the characters and dinosaurs from the Jurassic Park franchise. First teased earlier this year, game design studio Prospero Hall has announced Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar, a new legacy-style board game that will launch on Kickstarter in March 2022. The new board game will cover storylines from all five existing Jurassic Park films over the course of 12 play sessions. As with other legacy-style games, players will make decisions that have consequences in both the current play session and all future play sessions, with the game transforming into a unique board that can be re-used multiple times once the campaign is over.

Characters from the original trilogy and the more recent Jurassic World trilogy will be included in the game, including Dr. John Hammond, Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Sattler, Claire Dearing, and Owen Grady. At the outset of the game, players will only have four dinosaurs to populate the park with – the Tyrannosaurus rex, Velociraptor, Brachiosaurus, and Triceratops. Over the course of the campaign, players will unlock new dinosaurs and develop their theme park, hopefully while preventing periodic dinosaur breakouts from occurring. Detailed Interestingly, Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar will use a 1950’s comic book aesthetic, with rulebooks and instructions appearing in EC Comics-style pamphlets.

You can check out a brief “first look” at the new Jurassic World game below:

Legacy-style games are a popular genre in board games, in part because they offer players a unique experience with choices feeling consequential and permanent. Notably, this is the first time that a licensed movie franchise has received a legacy board game, with Jurassic Park being an obvious choice due to the overarching plotline of the movies.

Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar’s Kickstarter campaign will launch on March 22, 2022, with a pledge level of $120 needed to receive the base game. More updates about the game will be available on the game’s Kickstarter page, which can be found here.